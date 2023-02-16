An older man was beaten and robbed by a large group of ‘juveniles’ in broad daylight in Philadelphia this week, according to reports.

The disturbing incident unfolded at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Temple University.

Footage of the brutal attack was reportedly shot by a witness from inside a nearby dorm building.

The victim can be seen backing away from an advancing mob of around half a dozen assailants in the vicinity of a bus stop.

The pack surrounds the man, knocks him to the ground, and punches and kicks him as the horde of attackers grows.

“I’m being told by a witness that this was random. Nothing to precipitate this. The victim is an elderly white male,” a local source today told reporters.

Good Samaritans — reportedly Temple students — try to help the man and diffuse the situation, which continues to escalate as private security guards calmly observe from a distance.

READ MORE