Shock Video: Driver Fleeing Cop Mows Down Pedestrians During Illegal ‘Street Takeover’

The driver of a truck ran over pedestrians while fleeing a police officer during an illegal ‘street takeover’ in Atlanta, according to reports. The shocking incident reportedly unfolded over the weekend in the Midtown neighborhood of Georgia’s capital city.

Footage shot by multiple witnesses has been circulating on social media. A black pickup can be seeing doing doughnuts in the middle of a crowded intersection in broad daylight as participants and bystanders gather around and uninvolved drivers sit in gridlock. Suddenly, a Georgia State Patrol car speeds into the melee and the driver of the truck attempts to escape. The truck begins to accelerate down a busy street and through a crowd of people running from the scene.

GSP stops street takeover in Midtown 🚔🚫🛣 pic.twitter.com/0hnDvvObRT — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) August 21, 2023