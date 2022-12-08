The victim of a carjacking in Philadelphia narrowly escaped with his life when a suspect opened fire upon him at point blank range last week, according to reports.

The harrowing incident unfolded at around 2:30 p.m. last Thursday afternoon in the City of Brotherly Love.

The owner of an SUV left the vehicle running while he dipped into a store on a busy street, FOX 29 reports.

WATCH: Carjacker shoots at SUV owner. He left vehicle running&window down. Locked door didn’t deter&neither did Broad & Susquehanna heavily traveled spot at 2:33pm Thursday. Owner ducked & didn’t get shot as bullets toward Broad St outside the Broad Deli ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/goJEFKUnJV — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) December 7, 2022

When he returned, he encountered a masked man who had opened the driver’s door.

Surveillance footage was shared on social media by reporter Steve Keeley.