The victim of a carjacking in Philadelphia narrowly escaped with his life when a suspect opened fire upon him at point blank range last week, according to reports.
The harrowing incident unfolded at around 2:30 p.m. last Thursday afternoon in the City of Brotherly Love.
The owner of an SUV left the vehicle running while he dipped into a store on a busy street, FOX 29 reports.
When he returned, he encountered a masked man who had opened the driver’s door.
Surveillance footage was shared on social media by reporter Steve Keeley.