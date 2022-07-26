A teenage migrant from Africa was savagely attacked by other vagrants during a dispute caught on camera in Italy last week, according to reports.

The disturbing incident unfolded at around 8 p.m. on Friday near Milan Central Station, one of the busiest in Europe.

Footage shows a shirtless young male walking through Piazza Duca d’Aosta in front of the station as blood appears to pour from his neck and face area.

WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT

The injured male can be seen flipping the bird to someone in the vicinity.

Suddenly, while his head is turned, an assailant delivers a flying kick to his face.

READ MORE