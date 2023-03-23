Police are searching for a jewelry store robber they believe targeted the same Brooklyn business twice and made off with more than $200,000 worth of merchandise.

Surveillance video from the latest heist shows an employee at the Melissa Joy Manning store on Court St. in Cobble Hill on Tuesday just before 3:15 p.m. buzzing in who she thought was a customer.

But the suspected thief, who was dressed in a green tracksuit and wearing a mask, entered right behind that person.

He appeared to take something out of his pocket as he put his arm around one of the employees while threatening another and demanding they open the jewelry case.

He can be heard on the video apparently saying “hurry up or I’ll kill you.”

