Th World Health Organization (WHO) has new “Comprehensive Sexuality Education” (CSE) guidelines that feature adults talking to young children about their genitals and encouraging them to masturbate.

WHO "comprehensive sexuality education" (CSE) program is teaching children about masturbation. pic.twitter.com/L7JKc3CUCj — Aida Reva (@RevaAida) May 8, 2023

WHO says its CSE guidelines, developed with the help of UNESCO, UNFPA, UNICEF, UN Women, and UNAIDS, “should be based on an established curriculum; scientifically accurate; tailored for different ages; and comprehensive, meaning they cover a range of topics on sexuality and sexual and reproductive health, throughout childhood and adolescence.”

A disturbing clip from the CSE program shows an adult encouraging a nine-year-old girl to masturbate.

“Sex is not only functional when you’re just making babies. I’ve said before that it’s also fun to do, you discover how your body works, and how my body works.”

“Not only boys can have an orgasm. Girls, too, can have an orgasm. But they don’t have ejaculation then, because we don’t have sperm. But it’s a nice feeling.”