An elderly man was attacked and robbed by a male suspect in New York City last month, according to authorities.

The incident unfolded in Manhattan at around 10:15 p.m. on August 1, but NYPD just released surveillance footage in hopes of obtaining information about the suspect.

The victim, an 85-year-old man, was walking alone when he was ambushed by a thief.

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: On 8/1/22 at 10:15 PM, in the vicinity of Lexington Ave & East 120th St in Manhattan, an 85-year-old man was approached by this man who forced him to the ground & forcibly removed his wallet. Have any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/YKHavPyfDt — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 23, 2022

