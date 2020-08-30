The Gateway Pundit:

So get this straight – based on the recommendation of doctors Fauci and Birx the US shut down the entire economy based on 9,000 American deaths to the China coronavirus.

“This week the CDC quietly updated the Covid number to admit that only 6% of all the 153,504 deaths recorded actually died from Covid



That's 9,210 deaths



The other 94% had 2-3 other serious illnesses & the overwhelming majority were of very advanced age”https://t.co/WEZxsfcnhW pic.twitter.com/e2jPEgit1o — Mel Q 🐸 (@littllemel) August 29, 2020

GATEWAY PUNDIT’S BACKGROUND & DETAILS

We were first to report that the Director General of the WHO on March 3, 2020 a set off the panic with his highly flawed statement:

While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity. That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease. Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.

……

Today we now have empirical evidence that the WHO, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx were all wrong. They were charlatans. They lied.

The CDC silently updated their numbers this week to show that only 6% of all coronavirus deaths were related to the coronavirus alone. The rest of the deaths pinned to the China coronavirus are attributed to individuals who had other serious issues going on. Also, most of the deaths are related to very old Americans.

Not only are the number of deaths related to the China coronavirus minuscule, the virus is naturally dying out. Cases may be increasing around the world, but hospitalizations and deaths are DECREASING.

LINK TO THE CDC REPORT

Read more at The Gateway Pundit