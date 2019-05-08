THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER – PAUL BEDARD

In a shocking demonstration of the latest surge of illegal immigrants border officials are struggling with, over 1% of the populations of Guatemala and Honduras have entered the United States since September, according to the Homeland Security Department chief.

Worse, 3% of the population of one Guatemalan county has crossed into the U.S., acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin K. McAleenan told the 49th Washington Conference of the Americas tonight.

“The current migration flows, especially of vulnerable families and children, from Central America through Mexico, to remote areas all along the U.S. border, represent both a security and humanitarian crisis. The situation is not sustainable,” said the longtime border and immigration official.

Overall, he predicted the April numbers of illegal immigrants will be even worse than the jaw-dropping March figures which shocked the White House into shaking up its immigration team.

“In March, we had over 103,000 irregular arrivals of undocumented migrants — 90% crossing the U.S. border unlawfully and unsafely in the hands of human smugglers. We will see similar numbers in April,” said McAleenan.

He detailed a shift in illegal immigrants coming from Central America, from predominantly Mexican to Guatemalan, Honduran and El Salvadoran.