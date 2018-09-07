THE DAILY STAR:



Footage shows a man clinging desperately onto his bike as the robber punches him in the face.

One smartly dressed worker stands just inches away but does not get involved.

The bicycle is a Voodoo Canzo which can fetch up to £800, reported the Manchester Evening News.

Eventually, the teenage suspect gives up and walks away after punching the man repeatedly.

The attempted robber walks away with a mate who had been standing nearby.

A shocked woman filmed the incident in Manchester’s Oxford Street during the middle of the day.

She tries to get a close up of the suspect’s friend, but he angrily pushes her away.

Thousands of people have viewed the alarming video since it was posted by social media group UK Motorcycle Theft Protest Community.