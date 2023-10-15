Shock: Jewish Home in Berlin Marked with Star of David Symbol in Grim Reminder of Germany’s Past

The front door of an apartment building in Berlin was marked with the Star of David this week amid increasing tension across Europe in the wake of the Hamas terror attacks on Israel.Harkening back to the dark days of the 1930s when the Nazis would brand Jewish businesses with the Star of David, a young woman of Jewish heritage was horrified to find that her home in the Prenzlauer Berg area of the German capitol had been branded with the same symbol this week.

Speaking to the Bild newspaper, she said: “I was sitting in the car with a friend yesterday. When we got home I saw the Star of David and got a huge shock.”She said that upon seeing the marking, she called the police, but said: “They told me they had no capacity and asked for an online notification.”The police did, however, advise the young woman to remove the Star of David herself, warning her: “You don’t know what forces that would otherwise attract.”According to the report, the police have yet to contact her after she filed an official complaint of property damage and suspicion of incitement, which was confirmed by the German paper. Therefore, it is currently unknown who was behind the graffiti.

