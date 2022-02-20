BLOOMBERG:

Rapidly climbing inflation in the U.S. is accelerating calls from governors and state leaders to provide immediate tax relief to cash-strapped residents facing higher prices on everyday products such as gas, milk, and electricity.

The governors of Maine and Kentucky this week joined a sweeping number of states — including Illinois, California, Massachusetts, Florida, Alabama, Washington, and Missouri — who are considering offering quick but temporary relief to taxpayers crushed by a relentless surge in inflation in recent months.

The consumer price index — which measures what Americans pay for goods and services — reached another 40-year high last month, soaring to 7.5% due to strong consumer demand and pandemic-related supply disruptions.

The swift bipartisan action by state leaders over the past few weeks comes as congressional Democrats in Washington are rushing to line up legislation that addresses rising gas, medical, and food costs ahead of the midterm elections. Democrat and Republican states flush with cash due to higher-than-expected tax revenue, a soaring stock market, and millions in unspent federal pandemic aid have been eager to move quickly to return surpluses back to taxpayers.

“2022 is shaping up to be the year of bipartisan tax relief,” said Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects for the Tax Foundation. “Across the board, we’re seeing lawmakers trying to find ways to reduce tax burdens.”

