NEW YORK POST:

A Manhattan Spanish teacher yanked from the classroom after investigators found she sucked on a man’s nipple during a Zoom class returned to the same school this month – stunning students who had witnessed the lewd display.

“It’s weird. It’s wrong,” a junior told The Post. “It was so embarrassing for her to come back.”

The city Department of Education’s handling of the incident – one of the most bizarre during the pandemic – showed insensitivity and a failure to communicate with students and parents.

The DOE removed teacher Amanda K. Fletcher from Columbia Secondary School for Math, Science, and Engineering amid the COVID-19 shutdown in October 2020 after investigators found she “engaged in an inappropriate sex act” while remotely instructing her class.

During the lesson, “Profesora Fletcher,” as students called her, sat at a kitchen table eating spaghetti with a shirtless man standing behind her. She appeared to “suckle” on the man’s nipple while rocking back and forth, then turned to the camera, smiled and wiggled her shoulders, the Special Commissioner of Investigation for city schools reported.

