LOCALS in Louisiana were left stunned to find one of Putin’s prized T-90 tanks that was seized by Ukranian forces parked at a truck stop.

The monstrous military vehicle was dumped in a parking lot off the Interstate 10 highway after being shipped over to the United States.

Employees at Peto’s Travel Center and Casino in Roanoke were stunned when they saw the terrifying tank plonked outside.

A shipping label on the side of the barrel of the main gun suggests it may have been shipped over from Gdynia, Poland.

Open source intelligence trackers claim the T-90A tank was captured by Ukrainian forces last September amid Russia’s disastrous invasion.

The formidable Russian motor was left unattended at the truck stop for several days, leaving passing drivers baffled.

