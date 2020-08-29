New York Post:

An apparently unhinged man stabbed a 15-year-old boy in the head with a makeshift spear in a random attack in Times Square on Friday night, witnesses and law enforcement sources told The Post.

The boy was rushed to Bellevue Hospital with a three-quarters-inch gash to his forehead after the harrowing encounter — and the spear-waving maniac was taken there too after being Tased by NYPD officers.

The 53-year-old man, who was wearing shorts, a black headband and high black socks, had attacked the teen boy as he was out with his family near 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue at around 6:40 p.m.

His weapon was a broomstick with a pocketknife attached to one end, a law enforcement source said — and he allegedly also had been riding on a bicycle and using the weapon to puncture the tires of cars on Seventh Avenue.

The shocked victim was left bleeding from the head, one witness said. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, sources said.

“There was a lot of blood on his forehead,” said Youssef Mohamad, a hot dog vendor who witnessed only the aftermath of the attack.

