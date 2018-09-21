NEW YORK POST:

A west Texas man was gunned down by his two shirtless neighbors – in a shocking confrontation recorded by the victim’s girlfriend, according to a broadcast report on Wednesday.

Aaron Howard, 37, was killed on Sept. 1 in Abilene, allegedly by father-and-son neighbors Johnnie and Michael Miller, authorities said.

They’ve both been arrested and charged with murder.

The deadly confrontation was caught on the cellphone of Howard’s fiancée, Kara Box, who shared the video with KTXS.

“People deserve to know what actually happened,” Box told the ABC affiliate.

The three men were arguing over a dumped mattress in an alley behind Howard’s house on Don Juan Street in Abilene, according to the video.

The dad, Johnnie Miller, 67, was holding a pistol while Michael Miller, 31, had a shotgun, KTXS reported.

“If you come closer to me, I’m gonna kill you,” the elder Miller reportedly could be heard yelling at Howard.

And amazingly, Howard didn’t back down.

“Hey, did you hear him say he’s going to kill me?” the victim told his filming fiancée.

Howard then barked at his two armed neighbors to leave the scene, according to the report.

“Put the gun up and go inside!” Howard yelled.

Box tried to intervene and told the father and son: “You’re not going to shoot my husband.”

The men kept arguing, and at least two pistol shots were fired by the dad, Box told the station.