ABC NEWS:

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has ordered a full investigation into Epstein’s death to determine how such a high-profile inmate could have taken his own life and why he was ever removed from suicide watch in the first place. Barr was said to be “livid,” and “determined to get to the bottom of this,” according to a source familiar with the case.

Barr said in a statement that he was “appalled” to learn Epstein was found dead in his cell while in federal custody.

“In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death,” Barr said in his statement released on Saturday.

The warden of the MCC facility, Shirley Skipper-Scott, has not commented on Epstein’s death.

Epstein was arrested on July 7, upon his return from France to New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport. He was set to stand trial next year for allegedly sexually abusing dozens of girls in New York and Florida.