CBSLA

With the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach now running 24/7 operations, a new problem has occurred. Many of the shipping containers that spent weeks onboard ships waiting to be unloaded are now being dumped in nearby neighborhoods once they’re emptied. Sonia Cervantes lives along Anaheim Street, where UCTI Trucking Company is located. The company’s lot only has a capacity for 65 containers so the additional containers now line up along Anaheim Street in front of some people’s homes. “It’s a bunch of neighbors that are very upset because it’s a non-stop situation,” said Cervantes. “I would have to go in at 6:30 a.m. to go to work. There was a trailer already blocking my driveway so I couldn’t get out. With no driver in the trailer, so we would honk and honk, and it was just crazy.” “Right now with the ports and everything that’s going on over there, we’re stuck with the containers, having to bring them all to the yard, and we only have so much space,” said UCTI Trucking owner Frank Arrieran. “They’re sitting in the street for like 15, 20 minutes,” Cervantes said. “Sometimes they just unload the trailer in the street with no front part of it, and they just leave it there.”

Read more at CBSLA