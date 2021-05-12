The New York Post:

House Republicans have voted to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position on Wednesday, a rare move that highlights the leadership former President Donald Trump still holds in the party.

Cheney — daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and one of Trump’s most vocal critics — served as the House Republican Conference chairwoman, a position that entails leading the chamber’s messaging efforts.

While she overwhelmingly prevailed in a vote in February, shortly after her announcement that she would vote in favor of impeaching Trump for “inciting” the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the political climate shifted, with a growing number of lawmakers including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) backing the efforts to remove her from their team.

In a letter sent to his members on Monday, McCarthy reaffirmed that the vote on her leadership position would take place on Wednesday, adding that the party was not closed off to members that offer dissenting opinions.

We are a big tent party,” he wrote. “We represent Americans of all backgrounds and continue to grow our movement by the day. And unlike the left, we embrace free thought and debate.”

Cheney critics argued that the Wyoming Republican’s rhetoric on Trump and split with McCarthy on key issues failed to represent the views of the majority of the conference, alleging it hindered her ability to message and unify the party as they look to take back the majority in 2022.

