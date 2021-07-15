The Daily Beast:

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) was arrested Thursday during a protest against bills restricting voting rights that are appearing in state legislatures across the country. Beatty, 71, and other activists such as Women’s March co-founders Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour marched on the building that houses the offices of Senate, congregating in the lobby and chanting “End the filibuster!”

She wrote in tweets, “Black women are demanding OUR right to vote! We’re marching to the Senate to send a strong message… Let the people vote. Fight for justice.”

More at The Daily Beast