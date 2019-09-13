WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

2020 presidential front-runner Joe Biden tried to tie Elizabeth Warren to Bernie Sanders during a tense back-and-forth between the candidates during Thursday night’s debate.

The comment was made in regards to the topic of health care. Both Warren and Sanders are in favor of a single-payer Medicare for All health care system, while Biden supports keeping a private option.

“I think we should have a debate on health care. I think — I know that the senator says she’s for Bernie, well, I’m for Barack. I think the ObamaCare worked. I think the way in way we add to it, replace everything that’s been cut, add a public option, guarantee that everyone will be able to have affordable insurance, number one,” Biden said.

