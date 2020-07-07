Fox News:

“We can’t stop at criminal justice reform or policing reform.”

And let’s throw in “homes for all” while we’re at it.

The Minnesota Democrat said Tuesday that most conversations around police brutality and racial injustice do not go far enough in their call for change.

“We can’t stop at criminal justice reform or policing reform,” she said during an outdoor press conference. “We are not merely fighting to tear down the systems of oppression in the criminal justice system. We are fighting to tear down systems of oppression that exist in housing, in education, in health care, in employment, [and] in the air we breathe.”

Omar said it was time to “guarantee homes for all” due to racial disparities in homeownership. She said that homeownership rates are nearly twice as high for White families as they are for Black families.

She also promoted the Green New Deal “because we know that environmental racism is real.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, called on Omar to resign over her remarks.

“Ilhan Omar took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, not shred it,” Blackburn said on Twitter. “Omar and her Marxist comrades are a threat to our Democracy. Omar should resign.”

