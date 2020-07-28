Daily Mail:

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube remove video Trump shared of doctor saying hydroxychloroquine can cure coronavirus on grounds it ‘provides false health information’

Donald Trump retweeted posts praising hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 cure

The posts were removed first by Facebook, then Twitter and YouTube, Monday

Facebook removed the clip for ‘false information about cures and treatments’

Trump also retweeted criticism of Fauci for ‘misleading’ the country

Fauci was attacked for dismissing hydroxychloroquine in favor of Remdesivir

In May the World Health Organization stopped its trial of hydroxychloroquine

The National Institutes for Health similarly halted their trial in June

The NIH determined it provided ‘no benefit’ in the patients they studied

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have taken down a viral video retweeted by Donald Trump which claims that Dr Anthony Fauci misled the country on hydroxychloroquine.

The clip, which was originally posted by the right-wing news site Breitbart, featured four people who identified themselves as doctors speaking in front of the Supreme Court building.

One was Stella Immanuel, who claims to be a physician in Houston, and said hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug often touted by Trump, was a cure for COVID-19.

The Breitbart video was viewed at least 14 million times by Monday afternoon.

Facebook appeared to be the first social media site to pull the clip from its site, removing it at 9:30pm on Monday.

It had become one of the top performing posts on Facebook. with nearly 600,000 shares before it was taken down for promoting misinformation, according to Crowdtangle, a data-analytics firm owned by Facebook.

A Facebook spokesperson told CNN: ‘We’ve removed this video for sharing false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19.’

The spokesperson added Facebook is ‘showing messages in News Feed to people who have reacted to, commented on or shared harmful COVID-19-related misinformation that we have removed, connecting them to myths debunked by the WHO.’

She attacked ‘fake doctors’ who doubt the efficacy of the drug, and claimed it’s a ‘cure’, adding ‘you don’t need a mask.’

‘If some fake science comes out and says we’ve done studies and they found out that it doesn’t work, I can tell you categorically it’s fake science,’ she said.

‘I want to know who’s conducted that study and who’s behind it. Because there is no way I have treat 350 patients and counting and nobody is dead.’

She said she has treated patients with hydroxychloroquine along with zinc, and the antibiotic zithromax.

Trump and his son’s retweets featuring the video were later removed by YouTube and then Twitter.

WHO IS DR STELLA IMMANUEL?

Immanuel was born in Cameroon and did her medical training in Nigeria.

Immanuel received a medical license in Texas eight months ago, in November, according to state records.

She operates a medical clinic in Houston out of a strip mall next to her church, Firepower Ministries.

Immanuel says she previously worked as a doctor in Nigeria and also calls herself a ‘Deliverance Minister’ who is ‘God’s battle axe and weapon of war.’

She has given sermons attacking progressive values and promoting conspiracy theories including ‘the gay agenda, secular humanism, Illuminati and the demonic New World Order.’

She has claimed that gynecological problems like cysts and endometriosis are in fact caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches.

She alleges alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments, and that scientists are cooking up a vaccine to prevent people from being religious.

Immanuel warned that the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana was a gateway to evil, because its character had an ‘alter ego.’ She has claimed that schools teach children to meditate so they can ‘meet with demons.’

She also urges that ‘children need to be whipped’.

