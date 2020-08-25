Fox 2 – Santa Cruz:

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department released photos Monday of a suspect who they say stole a firefighter’s wallet and drained his account as he fought the CZU Lightning Complex fire.

Officials say the wallet was stolen Friday overnight from the firefighter’s parked vehicle at the Bonny Doon Fire Station parking lot on Empire Grade Road.

Authorities say the suspect used a stolen credit card at Safeway on 41st Avenue in Capitola and at a Shell Gas Station.

The suspect was seen in the released images wearing a checkered face covering. He has light colored shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing a SF Giants baseball cap and a black t-shirt, light blue jeans, and black Vans style shoes.

In their daily briefing, Cal Fire & Sheriff officials described the theft as “disgusting” and “sickening”, and encouraged residents of the area to heed evacuation warnings so that criminals remaining the area might be more easily identified.

