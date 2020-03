Fox Carolina;

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Thursday that a man will face multiple charges after lying about testing positive for coronavirus.

Wright said Jeffery Travis Long worked at Sitel in Inman. The sheriff said the business was shut down and evacuated after Long provided a forged letter claiming he had the virus.

“He just wanted a two week vacation,” Wright said of the suspect.

