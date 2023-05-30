A man has been accused of tossing gasoline on another man then lighting him on fire Sunday outside a gas station in Tampa, Florida.

The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. when the two men were at the Mobile station at 14516 N. 22nd Street, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Monday.

Once the pair reportedly began having a verbal confrontation, the suspect identified as Earl Hargrove Jr. purchased some gas from the business.

He then allegedly poured the gasoline on the other man, then set him on fire. After the victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, he was listed in critical condition and suffering from life-threatening injuries, per the sheriff’s office.

In a social media post Monday, the agency shared a photo of Hargrove:

Now, the suspect is facing charges of aggravated battery great bodily harm and attempted murder in the first degree, officials said.

The sheriff’s office also asked citizens with more information regarding the incident to call 813-247-8200.

