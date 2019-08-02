NBC NEWS:

Officials confirmed Thursday that the child’s body found in a remote area of northwestern Montana was a missing boy from Oregon and that he had been shot in the head.

An autopsy confirmed 2-year-old Aiden Salcido of Medford, Oregon, was the victim found July 28, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short.

His parents, Hannah Janiak and Daniel Salcido, died in an apparent murder-suicide after fleeing a traffic stop near Kalispell on July 24. Kalispell police had initially stopped their vehicle because they had felony burglary warrants for their arrest.

Officers said Janiak died of a gunshot wound to her head, and Daniel Salcido died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.