AP:

The sheriff leading the investigation into the shooting death of a California police officer took aim at so-called sanctuary laws that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters Friday that the suspect was in the country illegally and that if he had been deported for previous DUI arrests, Cpl. Ronil Singh would still be alive.

Christianson blamed California’s sanctuary law for preventing local authorities from reporting Gustavo Perez Arriaga to federal immigration officials.

He spoke at the news conference about making laws stricter as the Singh’s brother wept beside him.

The sheriff says Perez Arriaga was a native of Mexico and had been in the U.S. illegally for several years.

He says Perez Arriaga’s brother and co-worker also have been arrested for misleading investigators.