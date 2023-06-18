A black bear attacked a man, killing him in Prescott, Arizona, on Friday while he was drinking a cup of coffee on his property.

In a social media post, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) said the incident occurred in a wooded area just before 8:00 a.m.

Emergency dispatchers received numerous calls about a man being mauled by a bear in Groom Creek. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found 66-year-old Steven Jackson of Tucson dead:

The agency noted the bear was also found dead near the scene, and deputies called in officials with Arizona Game and Fish to assist.

READ MORE