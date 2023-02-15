Sheltair Aviation has partnered with the charitable organization, Turtles Fly Too, and is offering a new fuel discount program.

The charity is focused on maintaining the rescue, rehabilitation, research and education efforts for endangered sea turtles. Sheltair has joined with the charity in its efforts in a network-wide discount program.

Turtles Fly Too was founded in 2014 and works to improve the survival rates for endangered turtles, with help from general aviation pilots making emergency transport flights. The charity is dedicated to the mission, coordinating and facilitating the use of general aviation as an aid in relocation efforts.

Organizations like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have called on the organization to provide air transportation when endangered species are threatened. Threats could include a cold stun event, entanglement or injury. Transports of this nature are made possible through donations, including time, equipment and fuel.

The “Turtle Fliers” are a devoted group of pilots associated with the charity. By using flights rather than ground transport, the organization can shorten travel time and reduce the stress on the animals.

READ MORE