‘She’ll have to compete’: Democrat leader dodges a direct answer when asked if Kamala Harris is the future of the party

A Democrat who was instrumental in getting Joe Biden elected as president in 2020 is stopping short of endorsing the current Vice President, Kamala Harris, as the face of the future for the Democratic Party.

Jim Clyburn of South Carolina is the campaign co-chair for the Biden/Harris 2024 re-election campaign.

During the 2020 election season he endorsed then-candidate Biden just before the South Carolina primary, propelling him to victory, helping Biden secure the Democratic nomination and subsequently win the presidency.

But he is now dodging the very simple question as to whether Harris is ready for the top job if and when the time comes.

Speaking on Meet The Press on Sunday, Clyburn, now the Assistant House Democratic Leader was asked if he saw Harris as the future of the Democratic Party.

READ MORE