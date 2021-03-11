Breitbart:

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) on Wednesday declared Texans who do not wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic face “a destiny of death.”

“Do not have a ‘remove mask’ party tonight, because you will be walking into a destiny of death,” Jackson Lee said during a speech on House of Representatives floor.

Jackson Lee’s warning coincides with Texas lifting its mandatory mask restriction across the state.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced around a week ago that he would be lifting the order, saying, “Texans have mastered the daily habits to avoid getting COVID [Chinese coronavirus].

