BREITBART:

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) said President Donald Trump needed to stop U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids like in what took place in Mississippi a day earlier because they were like the tactics of the “Gestapo,” which was Nazi the secret police.

Jackson Lee said, “But I would say for the agricultural business, they’ve been begging for us to find ways for them to have workers in meat plants and other plants around the country. So I am on Homeland Security. I think it’s unfortunate when ICE has to be made into this kind of agency and to be an intimidator rather than an agency that has in the past made sure that we are safe in this nation. That is what Americans want to be safe. But when their neighbors are rounded up in a vile way, when children are left unprotected, I’m disappointed. And the president and Stephen Miller need to stop these Gestapo tactics, and we need to work together to pass comprehensive immigration reform.”