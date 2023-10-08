‘She was so frightened, but I couldn’t protect her’: Father of Israeli student kidnapped from dance festival breaks down in tears after seeing footage of his ‘petrified’ daughter begging for her life on back of Hamas truck

The father of an Israeli student kidnapped from a dance festival by Hamas terrorists broke down in tears as he watched distressing footage of his ‘petrified’ daughter begging for her life.

Heartbreaking footage shows Noa Argamani screaming ‘Don’t kill me! No, no, no’ as she was forced onto the back of a motorcycle by the Palestinian militants during yesterday’s surprise attack from Gaza which has claimed the lives of hundreds of people so far.

The 25-year-old was seen stretching her arms out in a desperate bid to stay with her boyfriend, who was forced away at gunpoint, before been carried away by the terrorists. Neither have been seen since.

Today her father, Yaacov Argamani, was inconsolable and broke down in tears as he recalled the horrifying moment he saw the video showing his daughter had been kidnapped by Hamas.

Speaking through tears, he said: ‘I was hoping this is a mistake that it’s not true. And then in the hospital a guy asked me if I wanted to see. I said yes and then I know for sure it is Noa… she was so petrified, so scared.’

