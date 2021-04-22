The New York Post:

“I believe in truth and facts. Video doesn’t lie,” he said. “She was in full attack mode.”

A neighbor of the Ohio teen shot dead by police said he saw the chaotic events that led to the fatal incident — and that video from his security camera led him to believe the cop had no choice but to fire, according to a report.

“They were calling each other the B-word, so I figured it was just a girl fight,” Donovan Brinson, who pulled up into his driveway as the fight unfolded Tuesday, told the Columbus Dispatch.

He said the yelling escalated moments later when he took his dog out back, so he went back into his home.

And when police arrived, he said he heard four shots as his wife, Rachel, dove to the floor.

Brinson said he looked out the window of his laundry room and saw the mortally wounded Ma’Khia Bryant lying on the ground.

He quickly thought of his surveillance camera affixed to the garage and watched the shocking footage, which captured the fight and the glint of a knife.

It was violent and all just happened so fast,” Brinson told the Dispatch, citing a girl dressed in pink who was the second female involved in the altercation with Bryant.

Brinson, who turned his video over to police, said he believed that had police not taken immediate action, more people could have been killed.

More at The New York Post