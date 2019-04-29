CNN:

When a gunman opened fire in a synagogue in California, killing one and injuring three others, Lori Kaye jumped between the shooter and the rabbi.

Kaye, 60, was shot at the synagogue and died at a nearby hospital.

In addition to Kaye, at least three others were wounded in the shooting Saturday at Congregation Chabad in Poway, north of San Diego. By late Sunday morning, all three injured victims had been discharged from a hospital.

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, 57, had been shot in the hand when Kaye stepped between him and the gunman. The rabbi suffered what looked like defensive wounds to both his index fingers, a doctor at the Palomar Medical Center said.

Speaking at Sunday’s vigil, Goldstein praised Kaye, saying she was “the example of kindness to the fullest extent” and would bring joy and happiness to members of the congregation.

“She was more about living than taking and she did it with such a smile,” the rabbi said. As an example, he said Kaye had made it a mission to accompany one woman diagnosed with breast cancer to every one of her oncology visits. “She went out of her way until the moment that that woman passed away.”

Kaye had been extraordinary, he said. “She had an amazing spirit to her — an amazing attitude to life.”



