Here we go again.

Joe and Jill Biden on Thursday evening hosted a screening of the film “Flamin’ Hot” on the South Lawn.

Biden gushed over his relationship with actress and director of the featured film, Eva Longoria.

“We’ve known each other for a long time. She was 17, I was 40,” Biden said.

Yikes!

Aside from this comment being creepy as hell, Eva Longoria was 8 years old when Joe Biden was 40.

Biden made a similar creepy comment to a woman at a DNC event last September.

Things got really weird when Joe Biden went off-script.

Biden pointed to a woman in the audience and said the two “go back a long way” – then he disclosed the girl was only 12… and he was 30.

“You gotta say hi to me. We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30—but anyway…” said Biden. “This woman helped me get an awful lot done – anyway!”

READ MORE