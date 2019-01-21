THE WASHINGTON POST:

Keisha Williams lived large. When she stayed at the Ritz-Carlton in the Bahamas, her cabana had to have a balcony, and her shrimp could not be jumbo – “too tough.” At the Cavalieri in Rome, she complained that the Mercedes that picked her up was “too small” – not her “vision of luxury.” In Bora Bora, she bragged that she spotted actor Tracy Morgan but “I have the biggest Villa on the island.”

For the next 15 ½ years, Williams will live in a federal prison after admitting that the millions she spent on luxury vacations, cars, restaurants and in high-end shops came from a fraudulent health-care software scheme that fleeced more than 50 people out of their savings.

“The way in which you spent this money … is appalling,” Judge Leonie M. Brinkema told her before imposing the sentence Friday in federal court in Alexandria. “It was one of the worst (cases) I’ve seen.”

Williams, 43, of Ashburn, Virginia, pleaded guilty to 14 fraud-related charges several days into a trial last fall, after 20 people had testified against her.

During both the trial and at her sentencing, prosecutors noted, Williams carried an $1,800 leather portfolio she bought for her Italy trip with money from one of the victims who testified, a special needs teacher and recent widow.

“The gall (of) that act speaks volumes,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Grace Hill said in court.

After sentencing Williams, Brinkema ordered her to surrender the Bottega Veneta portfolio. She also had to forfeit a car, gun, watches and other items.

“You’re not going to be able to take it with you to prison anyway,” the judge said.

For four years, Williams claimed she had purchased Austrian software that would allow doctors to remotely examine and talk with patients and needed cash to pay taxes and fees on the product.