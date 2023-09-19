“She Runs on More and More Ding-a-Ling” – Fetterman Speaks Complete Gibberish as He Takes Shot at Marjorie Taylor Greene (VIDEO)

Democrat Senator John Fetterman responds to concerns over changing the Senate dress code to accommodate his hoodies and gym shorts:



"Her platform, you know, really, she runs on more and more dingaling, you know, pics, you know, on in the meetings over in Congress" pic.twitter.com/t86oC5S7VZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 19, 2023

Brain-damaged Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) on Monday spoke complete gibberish during an appearance on MSNBC as he recounted his social media fight with Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes asked Fetterman about an X-Twitter spat he had with GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over the senate’s decision to ditch its dress code to accommodate man-child Fetterman who dresses like a homeless drug addict.

Fetterman always shows up to work looking like a slob in a hoodie and now the Senate is lowering the bar to appease him.

