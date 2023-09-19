“She Runs on More and More Ding-a-Ling” – Fetterman Speaks Complete Gibberish as He Takes Shot at Marjorie Taylor Greene (VIDEO)

Brain-damaged Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) on Monday spoke complete gibberish during an appearance on MSNBC as he recounted his social media fight with Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes asked Fetterman about an X-Twitter spat he had with GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over the senate’s decision to ditch its dress code to accommodate man-child Fetterman who dresses like a homeless drug addict.
Fetterman always shows up to work looking like a slob in a hoodie and now the Senate is lowering the bar to appease him.