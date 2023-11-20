‘She must be saying “where’s my daddy, why isn’t he coming to save me”‘: Father of Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, nine, says she will be enduring ‘sheer terror’ in Gaza tunnels after being kidnapped by Hamas ‘monsters’

The father of a nine-year-old girl who has been held hostage by Hamas for six weeks says he’s terrified that his daughter is enduring ‘sheer terror’ in the airless Gaza tunnels.

Emily Hand turned nine years old as a Hamas prisoner on Friday, exactly six weeks after the terror group launched a surprise incursion into Israel and slaughtered 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Her father, Irish-born Thomas Hand, previously believed that she had died after a unit of Hamas terrorists killed over 130 people at Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7, where she was staying for a sleepover at her friend’s home.

He previously said he was glad to hear that she was dead, because he was petrified of how she may have been treated by Hamas.

At a press conference in London today, Mr Hand said he believed she was facing ‘sheer terror and panic every hour of every day.’

‘She must be saying every day: “Where’s my daddy? Where’s my daddy, why isn’t be coming to save me?”.’

READ MORE