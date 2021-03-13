NewsMax:

Feinstein Bill Bars 205 Rifles, Firearms by Name

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has introduced a bill that would ban the sale, transfer, manufacture and importation of 205 specific models of rifles and firearms she dubbed ”military-style assault weapons” and require existing weapons to stored in a ”secure gun storage.”

Feinstein’s bill comes after the House passed two gun-control measures largely along party lines, one which expands background checks on virtually any firearm and another which would expand the waiting period to at least 10 days and give the FBI the authority to delay the purchase indefinitely.

”It’s been 17 years since the original Assault Weapons Ban expired, and the plague of gun violence continues to grow in this country,” Feinstein said in a release on her website. ”To be clear, this bill saves lives.”

The bill, which has 34 co-sponsors — all Democrats and self-declared democratic socialist Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. — would ”grandfather” existing weapons but provide money to states for ”buyback” programs. The legislation also would ban ammunition magazines that carry more than 10 rounds, similar to laws in New York and California.

The companion House bill was introduced in the lower chamber by David Cicilline, D-R.I.

The website bearingarms.com claims that the bill ”would still make the most commonly-sold centerfire rifles in the United States off-limits to future buyers, as well as imposing a ban on the most commonly-owned ammunition magazines in the country as well.”

