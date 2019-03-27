CHICAGO SUN TIMES

The Fraternal Order of Police on Tuesday unleashed its anger at Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx after charges were dropped against Jussie Smollett and renewed its call for a federal investigation into Foxx’s “interference” in the case. “The conduct of her office from the very beginning of this cases was highly, highly suspicious,” Martin Preib, the FOP’s second vice president, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “The entire country is outraged by it. The evidence is overwhelming that he was legitimately charged in this case. This decision [to drop the charges] appears to be utterly arbitrary, capricious and suspicious.” That criticism was echoed by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, who spoke to reporters at Navy Pier after a graduation ceremony for new and promoted CPD officers.

