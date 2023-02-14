Her inbox was flooded with explicit screenshots, seemingly from a pornographic video. She recognized her face, but not her body. For just a second, she questioned if the footage could be real. It certainly looked that way, though she knew she’d never filmed herself nude.

It was a deepfake – so realistic that even the woman featured in it was momentarily fooled.

QTCinderella is a fan-favorite Twitch streamer who is known for wholesome gaming and baking content. But late last month, on Jan. 30, a fellow streamer briefly showed a browser window that featured the AI-generated explicit video of her. Since then, she says her name, her face and her brand have become associated with pornography.

QTCinderella, a Twitch streamer known for her gaming content, is ready to speak out about the deepfake controversy.

Overwhelmed with shock, confusion, panic and pain, the 28-year-old decided to share her feelings in an impromptu livestream to her 800K followers.

This, she says, is what sexual trauma looks like.

“I wanted to show this is a big deal,” says QT, who asked we refer to her using her username for privacy reasons. “That every single woman on that website, this is how they feel. Stare at me sobbing, and tell me you still think this is OK.”

