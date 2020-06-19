Fox News:

The Air Force became the first U.S. military branch to select a woman to serve as the highest-ranking noncommissioned officer in the military on Friday.

Chief Master Sgt. JoAnne Bass, the current command chief for Second Air Force, will become the 19th chief master sergeant of the Air Force and will succeed Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright, who is expected to retire Aug. 14.

“I’m honored and humbled to be selected as the 19th chief master sergeant of the Air Force and follow in the footsteps of some of the best leaders our Air Force has ever known,” Bass said in a news release. “The history of the moment isn’t lost on me; I’m just ready to get after it. And I’m extremely grateful for and proud of my family and friends who helped me along the way.”

The incoming Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown, said Bass was selected because of her skills, temperament, experience and a leadership style similar to his own.

