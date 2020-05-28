Breitbart:

“Just as Mr. Clyburn said, this is an opportunity, every crisis is,” Pelosi added.

The House leader referenced U.S. House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC), who said before the passage of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill in March that the bill was a “tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during a press conference on Wednesday that “every crisis” is an opportunity to advance a leftist agenda.

“We have to open the economy, we have to do so in a way that gives more opportunity for access to care, to credit, to opportunity,” Pelosi said during a press conference regarding her coronavirus phase four bill, the HEROES Act.

Pelosi rebuked media reports that the HEROES Act was partisan.

“Nobody said that when Mitch McConnell put forth his bill, CARES one,” she said.

House Democrats passed the $3 trillion, 1,815-page leftist Heroes Act in May, which many House Democrats reportedly admitted serves as more of a “policy wishlist” than a bill to alleviate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Politico wrote:

Privately, several House Democrats concede their latest bill feels like little more than an effort to appease the most liberal members of the caucus, many of whom were chafed that their most important priorities were minimized or ignored entirely in previous coronavirus negotiations.

