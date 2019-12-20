THE WASHINGTON FREE BEACON:

Al Sharpton’s National Action Network has come to the defense of a Jersey City elected official facing pressure to resign over her anti-Semitic comments regarding a recent attack on a kosher market in the city.

While officials from across the Jersey City community have called on Joan Terrell to resign from public office over a social media comment blaming Jews for an anti-Semitic shooting, a local member of Sharpton’s National Action Network said Terrell’s critics should “shut their mouths,” according to a report by NJ.com.

“How dare they speak out against someone saying how they feel. She said nothing wrong. Everything she said is the truth. So where is this anti-Semitism coming in? I am not getting it,” Carolyn Oliver Fair, the executive director of the North Jersey chapter of the National Action Network, said.

Terrell, a member of the Jersey City Board of Education, came under fire this week after penning a Facebook screed accusing Jewish community members of bringing an anti-Semitic shooting upon themselves. The attack left six dead, including a police officer and the two suspects, who were African American.