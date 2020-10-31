Breitbart:

Several Latino members of the union that represents U.S. Border Patrol agents took to social media to talk about the positive effects of border enforcement. The agents described the benefit to Hispanic communities across the country.

In a series of videos, both in English and Spanish shared on Twitter, officials with National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) provided a glimpse into their personal experiences as Border Patrol agents and voiced their support for U.S. President Donald Trump.

n one of the videos, NBPC Vice-President Art Del Cueto said that the Latino community has flourished under Trump’s immigration policies.

WATCH (in English & Spanish): @BPUnion Western Region VP Art Del Cueto speaks about the positive economic impact of @realDonaldTrump #Immigration policies on the #Latino communities and all minorities here in the #UnitedStates. @TeamTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/N0MoS7t873 — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) October 31, 2020

