Fox News:

The mainstream media has falsely portrayed Trump as a ‘racist, misogynist, and xenophobe,’ Bill Johnson says

Johnson has been defiant against covid lockdowns as well, and is encouraging others to do the same.

Bill Johnson, a fifth-generation pastor and senior leader of Bethel Church in Redding, located in the northern part of the Golden State, shared his reasoning in an op-ed for The Christian Post, saying the mainstream media has falsely portrayed the president as a “racist, misogynist, and xenophobe.”

The “Born for Significance” author said it’s surprising to many that Trump has “undeniably accomplished — or attempted to accomplish — a majority of his main campaign promises” during his first term. Johnson said it’s “an honorable character trait of any elected official to follow through on their commitments.”

“For me it is worthy of note that I’ve never seen a president who loved prayer as much as Donald Trump — and that includes from those I voted for and those I didn’t,” Johnson, who regularly preaches on revival and the Holy Spirit, said. “His passion for godly counsel is also legendary. His historic actions for Israel should appeal to believers, as the biblical mandate to pray supportively for Jerusalem is a clear priority in scripture.”

Johnson, explaining that he isn’t trying to coerce anyone or tell them who to vote for, said he believes Trump “is the only one who isn’t owned by either party, and is fully capable through courage and boldness to bring about the changes needed.”

The charismatic pastor said the excuse of “I only have one vote and my vote doesn’t really matter” is a lie from the devil meant to silence millions of voices.

Read more at Fox News