Shani Louk’s mom speaks out on death of Hamas terrorist who paraded her daughter’s body: ‘Just one less’

The mother of tattoo artist Shani Louk said she was happy to hear the Hamas terrorist who paraded her body through Gaza had been killed — but said “it’s just one less” of those responsible for the atrocity.

Ricarda Louk confirmed that she’s been told the terrorist who defiled her 22-year-old daughter at the Supernova music festival was killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), without detailing how she knew.

“It didn’t mean too much to me – there are so many bad people that did those horrible things, and it’s just one less,” the 53-year-old mom said, according to the Telegraph.

“You’re happy that this person cannot hurt anyone else, but it didn’t matter so much because it’s a whole bunch of people,” she said.

“It’s not like a typical murder story where you find the murderer and they got killed – they did those things as a group, so one doesn’t make so much difference to me.”

