Shani Louk ‘beheaded’ by Hamas after she was kidnapped at music festival and paraded by terrorists: Israel

We are devastated to share that the death of 23 year old German-Israeli Shani Luk was confirmed.



Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors.



Our hearts are broken 💔.



May her memory… pic.twitter.com/svSArX3XSx — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 30, 2023

The young German Israeli tattoo artist whose body was paraded through the streets of Gaza after being kidnapped at an outdoor music festival by Hamas has been found dead, Israel announced Monday.

Shani Louk, 23, rushed to flee after Hamas struck the festival near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza Strip, on the morning of Oct. 7, blocking off roads to the festival before gunning down unsuspecting concert revelers.

“We are devastated to share that the body of 23-year-old German-Israeli Shani (Louk) was found and identified,” the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X on Monday.

READ MORE